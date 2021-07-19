Discover The World Appointed As Hertz General Sales Agent For Sri Lanka

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2021 ,/PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Asia Pacific is pleased to announce the appointment of Discover the World as the general sales agent in Sri Lanka.

Discover the World will manage the outbound sales of products and services for Hertz and its additional car rental brands — Dollar, Thrifty, ACE and Firefly — to domestic travel trade partners, corporate customers and leisure travelers.

Hertz and Discover the World have held a long-term partnership for more than 26 years, operating as the Hertz general sales agent across many Asian countries as well as in the Ukraine and Guatemala.

This partnership showcases the strengths of Discover the World's staff as experts on all Hertz products to support reservation inquiries and customer service.

Discover the World also demonstrates a deep understanding of the Sri Lankan outbound travel market with strong and solid relationships within the country's travel industry.

This partnership aims to further strengthen the outbound car rental business in the South Asia region and will allow Hertz to serve its customers in Sri Lanka as international borders begin to re-open.

Eoin MacNeill, Vice President of Hertz Asia Pacific, said, "We are excited to expand our relationship with Discover the World to represent the Hertz brand in Sri Lanka. This partnership will bring the best service we have to offer to Sri Lanka's growing travel industry as Hertz remains focused on its business growth in the South East Asia region."

Discover the World CEO, Ian Murray, said, "Discover the World is honored to continue expanding this long-standing partnership with Hertz to the new, exciting market of Sri Lanka. We are thrilled at the growth potential for the region and are confident that our expertise in the field will add tremendous value."

For more information and to rent in Sri Lanka, customers can visit www.hertz.com.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates its brands in approximately 10,200 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized in the world. Product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice, Carfirmations, Mobile Wi-Fi and unique vehicles offered through the Adrenaline, Dream, Green and Prestige Collections set Hertz apart from the competition. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand, Hertz 24/7 and Flexicar car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit: www.hertz.com.

ABOUT DISCOVER THE WORLDDiscover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day.

SOURCE Discover the World