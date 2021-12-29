Discover The Style Not Size Collection At Macy's; Hoodie And Jogger, $49.50 - $59.50 (Photo: Macy's)

Today, social media influencers and viral fashion creators Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos launched a limited-edition exclusive capsule collection with Jenni, a Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report private brand, called Style Not Size. The size 14 and size 6 friends have grown a large following for their body positive videos on TikTok and Instagram, where they show off the same outfit on two different body types, under the 'Style Not Size' motto. The loungewear collection features soft and cozy mix-and-match separates in dreamy pastel hues and neutrals. The collection is available in sizes XS to XXL and plus sizes 1X to 3X with styles ranging from $34.50 to $59.50. Shop the collection now on macys.com and in select Macy's locations nationwide.

"We are so excited to launch a collection in Macy's in collaboration with Jenni," said Mercedes and Castellanos. "We have both worked so hard pushing inclusivity in fashion and to be able to work with such an iconic retailer is incredible."

The Style Not Size for Jenni collection features fuzzy knits that accentuate many body shapes, as well as leggings and sweatpants that can transition from home to on-the-go attire. Marbled patterns and neutral tones are flattering and trend-forward, as well as bodysuits and bralette designs that emphasize support for all sizes, yet still feel sexy and fun.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Denise and Maria and bring this exciting collection to Macy's," said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office. "They have captured a highly engaged fan base across shapes and sizes who enthusiastically celebrate fashion and style inclusively."

Shop the Style Not Size for Jenni collection, available now, at select Macy's stores and on macys.com.

