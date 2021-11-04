Discover the Sofia Richie x bar III collection at Macy's; Cutout Shrug Sweater, $59.00 (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, trendsetter and entrepreneur Sofia Richie launched a limited-edition exclusive collection with Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report private brand, bar III. Created in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the Sofia Richie collection features casual silhouettes in knits, faux-leather outerwear and matching sets. The collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL with 36 styles ranging from $39.50 to $149.50. Shop the collection now on macys.com/sofiarichie and in select Macy's locations nationwide.

"The Sofia Richie x bar III collection allows me to bring my personal style to my followers," said Richie. "From the silky sets to the faux-leather jackets and coats, I want customers to find easy, chic pieces to incorporate in their wardrobes."

The Sofia Richie x bar III collection features runway trends with neutral hues and graphic prints that take form in versatile shapes that can seamlessly work into fall and winter outfits. Plus, with styles available for both warm and cooler climates, Sofia Richie x bar III has the pieces for both a chilly fall night or a mid-winter tropical vacation.

"We are excited to launch our collaboration with Sofia Richie for bar III. This collection brings her impeccable personal style directly to the Macy's fashion consumer through the lens of the season's key trends, said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office."

Shop the Sofia Richie x bar III collection, available now, at select Macy's stores and on macys.com/sofiarichie.

