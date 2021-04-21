Discover® Identity Theft Protection Now Available To All Consumers Who Want More Protection For Their Personal Information

Discover today announced Discover ® Identity Theft Protection, a fee-based identity theft protection product that provides individuals with credit and identity monitoring, alerts and fraud resolution services, is available to all U.

Discover today announced Discover ® Identity Theft Protection, a fee-based identity theft protection product that provides individuals with credit and identity monitoring, alerts and fraud resolution services, is available to all U.S. consumers. This expansion comes as identity theft reports more than doubled nationwide from 2019 to 2020, according to the consumer watchdog Federal Trade Commission 1.

For nearly two decades, Discover has helped protect cardmembers from identity theft and fraud. Discover ® Identity Theft Protection monitors customers' personal information daily on the Dark Web and three major credit bureaus, sends alerts if suspicious activity is detected, provides U.S.-based identity theft specialists to resolve issues if they happen and reimburses customers up to $1 million in covered losses related to identity theft insurance 2.

"Discover ® Identity Theft Protection gives our cardmembers peace of mind and comfort," said Shannon Kors, vice president of marketing at Discover. "We're now passing on that same level of protection to everyone as more consumer habits shift online, and concerns rise about who can get access to personal information and what they can do with it. Protecting your identity also means protecting your financial well-being, which is one of the cornerstones of Discover's mission."

Similar protections also extend to as many as 10 of the subscriber's children, under the age of 18.

Consumers can purchase ITP for $15 a month, plus applicable tax, using payment methods beyond a Discover card. To learn more about how Discover ® Identity Theft Protection can help protect consumers' personal information, visit www.discover.com/products/identity-theft-protection/.

1 Source: United States Federal Trade Commission, https://public.tableau.com/profile/federal.trade.commission#!/vizhome/FraudandIDTheftMaps/IDTheftbyState

2 Identity Theft Insurance is underwritten by insurance company subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). 175 Water Street, New York, New York 10038. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions.

