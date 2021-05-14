Discover On-trend Plus Styles From The Nina Parker Collection, Exclusively For Macy's; Peplum Top, $89.00

Today, Nina Parker, TV host and content creator, launched a plus size collection designed exclusively for Macy's. Created in partnership with Reunited Clothing, the collection features multipurpose pieces that customers can mix and match in their everyday life. With styles starting at $39 in sizes ranging from 0X to 3X, the Nina Parker collection encourages shoppers to express their personal style with on-trend must-haves at a great price. Find Nina Parker on macys.com/ninaparker and select Macy's (M) - Get Report stores nationwide.

Discover on-trend plus styles from the Nina Parker collection, exclusively for Macy's; Graffiti Midi Dress, $99.00

"I shop at Macy's regularly and love how there are so many options! I wanted to see pieces that not only reflect my personal style but also help plus women achieve their ultimate look," said Parker. "I knew Macy's would not only understand my style but fully support it. The Nina Parker collection includes versatile pieces that can be worn casually or for a special occasion."

The Nina Parker collection takes women seamlessly from day to night with easy-to-style body suits, matching tops, skirt sets, and sleek dresses. Plus, with Fall and Holiday deliveries, customers can continue to shop fresh fashion for all upcoming occasions and events.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Nina Parker on this exclusive plus only collection. Her impeccable taste and sharp eye for design detail has been translated into must-have looks that will help create a confident expression of personal style for our customers," said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy's Fashion Office. "We've intensified our commitment to bringing more Black-owned brands and design talent into our assortment and are excited to offer customers a truly unique shopping experience. Nina's collection kicks off the summer fashion season with bright, bold and versatile pieces that are perfect wardrobe updates."

A California native, Nina Parker is a television host, TV personality and content creator who is currently a co-host of E!'s Nightly Pop and E!'s Dating No Filter. She often appears as a guest host for E!'s Daily Pop and serves as a correspondent for E!'s Live From The Red Carpet. Parker collaborated with Reunited Clothing, a New York-based design house and manufacturer, on this fashion forward plus collection designed exclusively for Macy's.

Shop the Nina Parker collection, available now, at select Macy's stores and on macys.com/ninaparker.

About Macy's

Macy's is America's Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives.

