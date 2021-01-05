Discover Nature-Inspired Paint Trends For A Calming Home

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) When it comes to home design, color can change everything. From understated, clean hues and calming neutrals to soft greens and mid-tone colors with artistic qualities, a whole new style is just brush strokes away. With the right color palette, you can transform your space to highlight contemporary trends while creating your desired ambiance.

These curated Clark+Kensington color palettes, showcasing on-trend looks for 2021, are heavily inspired by nature and natural materials like raw cotton, linen, wood tones and soft, peaceful greens. The colors invite the best of the outdoors inside so you can design a personal refuge where you're free to relax and unwind.

Each of these three collections, assembled by the experts at Ace Hardware, can help conjure a sense of calm and offer inspiration so you can thoughtfully incorporate color into your home.

Mindful LivingIf you want to bring new layers of wellness to your life, the calming neutrals and soft greens that make up this refreshing and cleansing palette may be just what you're seeking. The muted tone of Fair Isle is a soft neutral that pairs well with a wide range of colors, such as the inviting Blue Spruce green that resembles a richly treed mountainside. Additionally, Swiss Coffee and Natural White offer neutral options that lend a surprising sense of coziness while Smokey Taupe and Playas de Cancun provide alternatives to bring bolder, but still soothing, color to your space.

Understated ImpactIf minimalism and clean lines reflect your desire to simplify your surroundings, you'll likely be drawn to a "less is more" approach to design. This uncluttered sensibility allows you to focus on key elements of a room that are impactful yet edited. To achieve this look, build your palette around slate-like hues of gray and blue, such as Gothic Iron or a cooler take on slate with Magic Fountain. Options like Silent White and Abstract Gray lend neutral warmth while an earthy burgundy like Red Tulip or the deep, not-quite-black tones of Midnight Stroll are ideal for creating a focal point.

Creative EscapeThis palette of mid-tone colors with artistic qualities may be best suited for someone who embraces traditional crafting techniques and delights in working with his or her hands. Striking slate blue Midnight Oil is reminiscent of waves crashing in the dark of night while Subtle Gray offers a softer take on the slate-like tones. As the name suggests, Fiddlehead Fern brings lush vegetation to mind while Act Naturally and Caramel Apple deliver pops of color consistent with streaks of an orange-kissed sunset. The most subtle of this collection, Beach Cottage, features a slightly peach-to-pinkish tint that gives unique character to a neutral selection.

Any color in these palettes can be selected and ordered from the comfort of your home online using in-store pickup, curbside pickup or delivery from your local store. Start with color samples to test your colors on your walls in different locations and under different lighting then order your gallons and painting supplies when you're ready to complete your project. Find more inspiration and all the supplies you need to transform your space with paint at acehardware.com.

