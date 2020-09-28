DiscountMugs.com Donates 15,000 Masks To Miami-Dade County Public Schools

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When DiscountMugs.com, one of the top promotional product providers in the United States, heard that Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) was looking for face mask donations, the Medley-based company stepped up quickly to help.

DiscountMugs.com, which carries thousands of promotional products online, donated 10,000 disposable masks for MDCPS students and 5,000 KN-95 masks for teachers. The distribution of these masks has already started and will continue throughout the month.

"We want to ensure that students and teachers have access to face masks to comply with CDC guidelines. Ever since the pandemic began, we created a community outreach program to assist first responders and small businesses. We have donated face masks, hand sanitizers, face shields, and also custom promotional products to help businesses promote themselves during these unprecedented times. We want to do our part in helping our South Florida community," stated DiscountMugs.com CEO Sai Koppaka.

" Miami-Dade County Public Schools is grateful for the generous donation made by DiscountMugs.com to help ensure the safety and wellness of students and employees. The 15,000 masks will be distributed to schools to support our efforts to Reopen SMART and Restart SAFE," stated Jaime Torrens, Chief of Staff, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

DiscountMugs.com

Based in Medley, FL, DiscountMugs.com is a major online provider of promotional products in the United States. The company's proprietary online design lab allows customers to easily design their own custom promotional products from mugs, to t-shirts, hats and many more categories, and have them delivered in as little as one week. DiscountMugs.com's vertically integrated supply chain is unique in the industry, allowing it to side-step intermediaries and pass along savings to customers.

