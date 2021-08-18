DISCO To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On September 2, 2021

Legal technology leader CS Disco, Inc. (" DISCO") (NYSE: LAW) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or +44 20 8068 2558 internationally, with conference ID 481150. A webcast replay will also be available at https://ir.csdisco.com/overview/default.aspx for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

