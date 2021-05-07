Disclosure Of Voting Rights In IDEX - Biometrics Chair Morten Opstad - 7 May 2021

At the close of business on 7 May 2021, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 May 2021: Total 265,001,021 shares or 28,91% of the...

At the close of business on 7 May 2021, Morten Opstad, Chair of the Board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 May 2021:

Total 265,001,021 shares or 28,91% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to present and vote for 164,454,707 shares or 17,94% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and close relations

Proxy with voting instructions for 100,546,314 shares or 10,97% of the share capital.

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor RelationsE-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.comTel: + 1 214 272 0070

