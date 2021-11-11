Disclosure Of Shareholding In IDEX Biometrics 10 November 2021

This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of shareholder Robert Napier Keith and his close associates.

IDEX Biometrics ASA disclosed on 10 November 2021 that a private placement of 89,777,824 new shares had been completed. Mr. Keith was allocated 500,000 shares in the private placement. Following the private placement, Robert Napier Keith and close associates will hold 185,344,423 shares in IDEX, corresponding to 18.4% of the share capital and votes.

Mr. Keith's shares and votes include the shares held by the following controlled undertaking: Charles Street International Limited.

