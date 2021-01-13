Disc Medicine Appoints William White To Its Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for serious and debilitating hematologic diseases, today announced that it has appointed William White to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to Disc Medicine's Board of Directors," said Chief Executive Officer John Quisel, JD, PhD. "Bill is joining at an exciting time in our company's story as we progress our first program DISC-0974 into the clinic this year. His breadth of experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we enter this period of growth."

Mr. White is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development at Akero Therapeutics. Prior to joining Akero, he spent 18 years as a life sciences-focused Investment Banker in New York and London. He was most recently Head of U.S. Life Sciences Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank, and previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Prior to his time on Wall Street, he was a Law Clerk to the Honorable Kimba M. Wood of the Southern District of New York and an attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell. He holds an A.B. from Princeton, an M.P.P. from Harvard and a J.D. from Columbia.

"I am excited to join the board of Disc Medicine during this period of growth and have been impressed by the dedication, passion and quality of the team," Mr. White commented. "I am looking forward to sharing my experience and expertise as Disc executes on its vision of building a leading hematology company."

As part of his Board responsibilities, Mr. White will serve on Disc Medicine's Audit Committee as its Chair.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients who suffer from hematologic disorders. The company is harnessing new insights in the biology of hepcidin, the master regulator of iron metabolism, to develop a portfolio of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to treat anemias and other diseases caused by iron dysregulation. For more information, visit www.discmedicine.com.

