Disaster Relief Expert O.P. Almaraz Shares Tips In New Book On Home Safety & Disaster Mitigation

WEST COVINA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 25 years of experience in restoration, decontamination and disinfection of bio-hazards, O.P. Almaraz, Co-Founder & President of Allied Restoration, has published Your Safe & Healthy Home: How To Protect Your Family & Get Peace of Mind in the New Normal - a guide to mitigating disasters including wildfires and earthquakes and creating a healthier, eco-friendly, efficient space. Starting today, readers can find Your Safe & Healthy Home on Amazon in print and eBook formats.

"In Southern California, in particular, disasters come in many forms," noted Almaraz who was recently featured as a TEDx speaker . "With this new guide, people will be empowered with the tools to keep their home safe from any kind of disaster while creating a safe space that is more efficient, cleaner and better suited for families and companies alike to thrive."

Responding quickly to emerging pandemic needs, in March of 2020 Allied Restoration Founder and President, O.P. Almaraz invested in having his lead staff certified with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which included extensive training in decontaminating properties from bacteria and viruses such as Ebola, types of norovirus, MRSA and similar strains to COVID-19.

Since March, Allied Restoration staffing has grown to 50 people. Teams are working around the clock to help decontaminate and disinfect homes and businesses such as industrial warehouses, nursing homes, churches, schools and other mass gathering areas. Allied teams use full PPE protocols and apply industrial grade and EPA approved products disinfectants and technology in this fight against the pandemic.

Beyond virus disinfection, Southern California's #1 recommended disaster relief company provides elite water damage repair, fire restoration and mold removal services. On a preventative front, Allied Restoration also conducts an in-depth 21-point inspection to help homes and businesses recognize potential threats to the safety and wellbeing of the home or office.

For more information, go to: AlliedRestore.com or check out this YouTube video .

About O.P. AlmarazA child of Mexican immigrants with strong work principles, Almaraz was raised on government cheese and food stamps. Poverty was a backdrop of his youth, giving the impetus to Almaraz's entrepreneurism. Right out of high school, he found an opportunity in construction and immersed himself in the business. Climbing the corporate ladder, from sales estimator to Vice President, to business owner, Almaraz soon established significant success.

About Allied Restoration Allied Restoration is a water damage, fire restoration, mold removal, virus disinfection, and construction company. They are known for their 21-point inspection that exposes potential threats to their client's properties and focuses on keeping families safe. They are committed to providing the best disaster restoration experience possible, working closely with insurance agents, brokers, adjusters, and clients to make sure the restoration process follows Allied's white-glove service to all customers. Allied Restoration's customer service reputation and its focus on discretion and privacy have earned them the trust of countless celebrities and ultra-high net worth individuals.

