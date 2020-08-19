Disabled Athlete Of The Year Joins Fit20 Ownership Team In The U.S.

STAFFORD, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- fit20 USA welcomes Raymond Kusch as its newest shareholder and member of the board of directors. With studios in Virginia, Florida, and Michigan, fit20 is a unique concept that provides a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements, featuring a 20-minute weekly session with a certified personal trainer.

"We are honored to have such a dynamic and compelling investor as Raymond join the fit20 USA team," said Aqil Radjab, CEO. "He has overcome so much and is an inspiration for so many. We look forward to his insights and advice as we grow our franchise program in the U.S."

Kusch was looking for the next big thing and believes fit20 is it; a simple, effective way for maintaining strength and vitality as people age. "As a veteran and a disabled person, I know I need to stay fit, but finding the time and the right place is challenging," said Kusch. "The science behind fit20 substantiates the fact that 20 minutes per week with a personal trainer has an amazing impact. I could not be more motivated to be part of an organization like fit20 that is able to help people of all ages, backgrounds, and ability levels, including veterans and those living with disabilities. This concept truly is the perfect 'fit' for anybody."

Kusch went into the Army after high school and in 2012 was severely injured from an IED blast. The explosion ultimately caused him to lose his left leg, among many other injuries, from which he spent three years recovering. Not willing to let his injuries hold him back, Kusch went on to attend the University of Michigan-Flint and graduated in December as a recipient of the distinguished Maize and Blue Award, the highest academic honor bestowed upon a student. Kusch played club hockey while in college and earned a Team USA selection for the 2020 International Disabled Hockey World Cup. He was also named USA Hockey's 2020 Disabled Athlete of the Year. Kusch was recently accepted into Notre Dame's Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA) dual degree program.

Kusch has founded and owned multiple businesses, including UMG Events, LLC, and American Professional Gutters. Currently, Kusch is the founder and CEO of Kinvesting, LLC, which is a consulting and investment firm for small businesses. Adding fit20 to his successful investment portfolio aligns with his commitment to help others live better lives through business. "There is no reason fit20 can't be in every community in America in the next few years, and I'm excited to be a partner helping make that happen."

The fit20 concept is unique as its members meet weekly with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly effective workout experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full-body workout that increases strength and vitality. The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:

always with a personal trainer and by appointment

exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment

no distracting music, mirrors or group workouts

only 20 minutes per week

After nine years of development, Walter Vendel, the founder and CEO of fit20 Franchise BV, opened the first fit20 studio in Zwolle, The Netherlands. There are now more than 18,000 members in over 150 fit20 studios worldwide including The Netherlands, Belgium, USA, UK, Qatar, New Zealand, Germany, the Caribbean, France and Sweden. Studios are expected to open in three more countries by the end of the year. fit20 USA is a master franchisee of fit20 Franchise BV.

According to Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, "We couldn't ask for a better first investment partner. Raymond is committed to our concept of fitness programming to increase strength and vitality. I am confident that his insights and influence will bring significant and strategic value to our U.S. expansion efforts." The fit20 USA strategy features a single-Studio model and the Regional Developer option for markets with 1M or more in population. "By working with strategic partners in key markets who operate Studios and support independent franchisees, we can meet the demand for strength training quickly and effectively," said Litalien.

fit20 USA will open a new flagship location in Liberty Place in September, the new residential and retail building in downtown Fredericksburg, and will include a conference center and state-of-the-art training facilities to accommodate the growing national franchise.

About fit20 USA

fit20 is a unique, high-intensity, 20-minute training method that improves strength, vitality, and mental focus. You always work with a specialized personal trainer in a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements. Your once-a-week training session is by appointment, so you never waste time waiting. The climate-controlled environment offers state-of-the-art equipment with individualized attention - no group workouts, distracting music or mirrors. Sign up online or call 833-fit20-US for your "FIT" -- free introductory training. There is no obligation to join, but nothing is better than trying this method firsthand. Follow fit20 on Twitter @fit20USA and on Facebook.com/fit20USA. Click here to learn more.

About fit20 USA Franchising

fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering a single-Studio and a Regional Developer franchise program, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners. For more information on the franchise programs visit www.fit20usafranchise.com.

