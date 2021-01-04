Dirt And Rock, LLC Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) - Get Report announced that Dirt and Rock, LLC joined SiteOne, effective December 30, 2020. Dirt and Rock serves the Lake Oconee, GA market, which is just east of the Atlanta metro area, from a single location focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

"Dirt and Rock is the third dedicated hardscapes and landscapes supplies distribution company to join us in Georgia over the last several years, complementing our existing branch network and strengthening our capability to provide a full line of products and services in the state," said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

"Dirt and Rock has an extremely talented and seasoned team, and we are thrilled to have them join the SiteOne family," said Black. "This was our tenth acquisition in 2020 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers."

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) - Get Report, is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005786/en/