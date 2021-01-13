Directions Launches Technology-Driven Omnibus Service, Taps Veteran Ed Petrone As Lead

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directions announced today the launch of Xcelerant ( www.directionsresearch.com/xcelerant), a new suite of technology-driven omnibus survey solutions. Custom designed for speed, Xcelerant enables teams to get quick answers to their most pressing questions from real people worldwide. With results in as few as 24 hours, client teams from Insights to Media and PR can learn and act fast with confidence.

Xcelerant is led by Ed Petrone, VP, Client Service, who recently joined Directions, bringing over 15 years of experience specializing in developing best-in-class omnibus solutions. Petrone reports to Tim Laake, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Xcelerant is designed with our best technology solutions, enabling us to offer one of the fastest and most cost-effective omnibus platforms in the marketplace," said Tim. "Ed's experience in the industry, customer service mindset, and passion for quickly connecting his clients with the answers they need to make the best business decisions make him the perfect person to lead Xcelerant."

Directions Research, Inc. is independently recognized as one of the leading business decision insight firms in the nation. It combines a highly experienced staff with a unique mix of innovative and proven approaches to answer pressing business issues. Together with its SEEK Company division, the firm specializes in the areas of Innovation & Optimization, Brand & Customer Experience, Business Intelligence, Brand Strategy, and Storytelling & Visualization. Directions is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with regional offices around the country, conducting work globally.

