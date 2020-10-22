Direct Relief Launches Corevist Commerce To Fulfill $1B Per Year In Medical Aid

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Relief, the 7th largest charity in the nation and a critical player in COVID-19 relief efforts , has chosen Corevist to serve its partners with personalized web portals for access to disaster relief supplies.

The medical relief charity, which distributed over $1.097 billion worldwide in pharmaceuticals and medical equipment in 2019, needed a scalable web commerce solution to better serve its constituents and further advance its mission, while conserving staff resources. With Corevist's web channel experts maintaining Direct Relief's numerous personalized portals, the charity can focus on their critical mission of delivering relief to disaster sites and ongoing public health crises. Corevist's real-time, direct integration to SAP will facilitate the high transaction volume which is the lifeblood of Direct Relief. In 2021, Direct Relief will distribute over $1 billion in medical supplies around the globe through their Corevist web channel.

This flexibility of the Corevist solution allows Direct Relief to ensure that donated medical supplies get to the people who need them most, minimizing waste of time and resources. Corevist's flexibility also makes it easy for Direct Relief's partners to choose the right products in the web portal. The flexibility and scalability of the Corevist platform, including its prebuilt, configurable SAP integration, will enable fast implementation of portals when future humanitarian crises occur.

Adan Grouman, Director of IT, explained: "In partnership with Corevist, we've developed a platform that supports the unique complexities that arise in meeting vast needs with limited quantities of product, allowing for careful, line by line allocation, while incorporating the automations that will allow us to support an ever growing number of people."

The entire Corevist team is honored to serve Direct Relief and the millions of people worldwide who benefit from the organization's numerous missions. "We're thrilled to partner with Direct Relief," said Corevist co-founder & CEO, Dr. Sam Bayer. "The Corevist portal will make it easier than ever for Direct Relief's partners to log on and route supplies for critical relief efforts. We take immense pride in the fact that our software and services are helping to bring disaster relief to the people who need it most."

About Direct Relief Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies - without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.

About Corevist, Inc.Corevist makes B2B eCommerce accessible to every manufacturer running SAP ERP. With no additional burden on clients' IT staff, Corevist empowers organizations to compete online yet retain the focus on their core business. Corevist is a global company with clients in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Africa, and Asia. For more information, call (919) 424-2120 or visit www.corevist.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-relief-launches-corevist-commerce-to-fulfill-1b-per-year-in-medical-aid-301157158.html

SOURCE Corevist, Inc.