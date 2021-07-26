Direct EB-5 Investment Visas Flourishing After Minimum Investment Drops To $500,000

With the price falling and the EB-5 Regional Center program expiring, The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates have seen a rising demand for Direct EB-5 visas.

CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES ) is pleased to announce a rising demand in direct EB-5 Visa applicants since the initial investment minimum has been reduced to $500,000. In June, a federal district judge ruled to reduce the investment amount from $900,000 to $500,000, making the program far more appealing and feasible to a significantly greater number of foreign investors.

The EB-5 program was created as a way for investors to obtain U.S. green cards by means of investment. With the expiration of Regional Center programs, at this moment, the direct investment can be made in cash or through the contribution of material goods and can be paid in installments. As long as the investment creates 10 full-time jobs, that is, an investor may qualify for a U.S. green card by contributing at least $500,000 to a U.S. business which hires 10 employees for a minimum of 35 hours per week.

Just how long the reduced investment amount will be available remains uncertain; however, many expect that the government will act quickly to return the required minimum investment to a higher amount. Individuals interested in obtaining lawful U.S. residency through investment may want to seize this opportunity before it's too late.

Quickly seeing the appeal of the EB-5 immigation program, Taher Kameli began helping families through the process of immigration by investment in 1996. A veteran in the EB-5 space, Mr. Kameli possesses a deep understanding of the EB-5 program's inner workings and offers clients substantial insights and knowledge from decades of EB-5 experience.

