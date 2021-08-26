Direct Agents Wins Crain's Best Places To Work For 4th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, an independent, minority-owned digital advertising agency, has won the Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work New York award, making this the agency's 4th consecutive win.

When Direct Agents was established in 2003, Co-Founders Josh and Dinesh Boaz saw an opportunity to create an agency that breaks the industry mold; focusing on culture, diversity, innovation, and long-term sustainable growth.

"When we founded Direct Agents in 2003, we envisioned an agency culture focused on diversity, education, and hustle,'' said Dinesh Boaz, Co-Founder of Direct Agents. "Building the company's foundation on these key pillars has allowed us to create a culture where employees are empowered to create their own career journey and make an impact."

The agency's dedication to inclusivity is also evident in its firm performance, which exceeds industry diversity benchmarks. In the past four years, Direct Agents has hired a staff that is 71% diverse and 42% BIPOC. Additionally, their WoDA (Women of Direct Agents) group has led to 60% of promotions in 2020 going to women.

Over the last year and a half, Direct Agents has learned to pivot in a way that has kept their dynamic workplace culture intact while also keeping employees safe. Direct Agents has adapted a hybrid work model which has helped increase employee morale after the extended periods of fully remote work in 2020.

"On behalf of the people and culture team, we're thrilled to be able to share this latest recognition with all of Direct Agents' "Shapers of Change." At Direct Agents, each individual is empowered to contribute to our culture of growth and education, diversity and equity, and of course, celebration," said Sara Martinez-Noriega, VP of Human Resources. "While our culture has always been strong, it was inspiring to see the genuine passion and commitment our team members demonstrated to keep our culture thriving even through the toughest parts of the pandemic."

To learn more about the Direct Agents team, take a look at their latest Company video.

ABOUT DIRECT AGENTS:Direct Agents is an award-winning, full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in innovative, customer acquisition solutions. Our strategic data-driven approach combined with cutting-edge technology, allows us to continually grow and adapt to the ever-changing digital marketing landscape while maintaining efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.directagents.com or email us at marketing@directagents.com.

