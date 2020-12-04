Direct Agents Announces Polycultural Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, an independent digital marketing agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles, has announced a new Polycultural offering to add to their list of capabilities.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Agents, an independent digital marketing agency with offices in New York and Los Angeles, has announced a new Polycultural offering to add to their list of capabilities. Existing agency capabilities include Enterprise SEO, Paid Media, Strategy, Amazon, and Creative.

Through extensive market research, Direct Agents recognized the need for a new, inclusive approach within brand marketing. A 2019 research study conducted by Adobe found that 61% of consumers feel that diversity in advertising is important to them. The same survey discovered that ⅓ of all consumers are more likely to purchase products with diverse ads. This number jumps to 50% when looking at African American and LGBTQIA+ consumers. However, despite the consumer sentiments, a 2019 study by ANA found that multicultural media spending accounted for only 5.2% of total advertising and marketing spending. Consumer sentiment continues to show that digital ads in-particular are not recognized for this inclusivity by consumers.

Direct Agents drew on the opportunity to invest in personalization in order to engage with diverse communities. The polycultural team at Direct Agents offers a cross-cultural solution to build authentic connections with new audiences. Proprietary technology is leveraged to determine how well a brand is currently engaging with the total market. Combined with audience research and impact measurement, Direct Agents now has a cohesive solution that puts data behind the diversification of media plans and content strategies.

This new offering will pave the way for diversity within digital marketing. As a minority-owned agency with a focus on diversity, Direct Agents is proud to be at the forefront of the diversification of marketing. The Direct Agents site offers in-depth solutions to activating a polycultural marketplace.

About Direct Agents:

Direct Agents is a full-service, independently-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in customer acquisition solutions. With over 17 years of digital marketing experience, Direct Agents is focused on marketing innovation through advanced technology, creative strategy and a data-driven approach.

Contact: Valentina Elegante marketing@directagents.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-agents-announces-polycultural-offering-301186296.html

SOURCE Direct Agents