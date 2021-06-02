Dippin' Dots Now Available At Typhoon Texas Waterparks

PADUCAH, KY., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's favorite flash-frozen beaded ice cream treat Dippin' Dots is now available at both Typhoon Texas Waterpark locations this season. Typhoon Texas is one of the top waterpark brands in the Lone Star State with locations in Katy and Pflugerville, Texas.

Dippin' Dots carts will greet park guests at both locations to provide visitors easy access to the delicious ice cream flavors which will include fan favorites to help cool off from warm summer days ahead.

"Dippin' Dots is a well-recognized brand that's a great addition to our food-and-beverage offerings," said Walter Teem, revenue director at Typhoon Texas. "Not only do they offer more flavors than other ice cream suppliers, their kiosks look terrific. It's already a big hit with our guests."

Typhoon Texas is spread over 25 acres in the heart of Katy and 23 acres in Pflugerville. Both parks feature family raft rides, twisting tube slides, free-fall body slides, children's Gully Washer, Texas-sized wave pool and winding lazy river. The waterparks are open daily, Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend at full capacity based on the state's policies making it a great chance to introduce Dippin' Dots to its visitors.

"We are very excited that our fans in Texas will now be able to get Dippin' Dots all summer long at these premiere Texas waterparks. We are always looking for new attractions we can partner with to bring Dippin' Dots to even more people," said Adam Gross, Senior Director of Sales for Dippin' Dots.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

