Dip Into Spooky Season With Dippin' Dots Halloween Costume Contest

PADUCAH, Ky., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As spooky season creeps up on us, Dippin' Dots, the nation's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream and frozen treats company, is launching a social media Halloween Costume Contest this month for a chance to win a spooktacular swag bag, filled with one-of-a-kind Dippin' Dots merchandise.

Starting October 1 through October 31, fans are encouraged to create bold and creative Halloween costumes inspired by Dippin' Dots fun flavors. To enter, participants should create a costume idea and post a photo on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, tagging @Dippindots and using #dippindots in the photo caption. For costume inspiration and official rules, visit https://www.dippindots.com/halloween-costume-contest.html.

"This is such an exciting way to get babies, kids, teens and even your furry friends involved this Halloween season," said Dana Knudsen, Senior Director of Marketing for Dippin' Dots. "Over the years, we've seen a lot of our fans post pictures of their own creative Dippin' Dots costumes, so we thought this contest would be the perfect way to kick off October and get families engaged in a creative and enjoyable project that spans so many age groups."

After the contest closes, Dippin' Dots will announce three lucky costume winners on their main Instagram page.

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

