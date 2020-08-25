Diodes Inc. To Participate In The Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware And Communications Infrastructure Conference On September 1

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer, Emily Yang, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations will participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT...

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer, Emily Yang, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations will participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Conference on September 1, 2020, which is being held as a virtual event.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to schedule a meeting with management should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

