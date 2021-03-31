Dine Out (or In) To Give Back On Thursday, April 29

CAMDEN, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the year since the Covid-19 pandemic forced dramatic changes to our lives, our healthcare providers and restaurants have withstood devastating challenges. The success of the 25 th Annual Dining Out For Life® hosted by Subaru is now more crucial than ever to support restaurants and community-based health service organizations dedicated to people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS and other chronic conditions.

WHO: "It's important to keep the conversation going about HIV prevention and care, and Dining Out For Life provides an opportunity to continue the dialogue," said Mondo Guerra , Project Runway Allstars designer and HIV advocate. "Now it is most urgent that we help restaurants and healthcare workers who, even in such challenging times, continue to provide essential services for the most vulnerable members of our community." With support from Guerra and other celebrity spokespeople including Ted Allen, host of Food Network's Chopped! and actor Pam Grier, along with Subaru, the automaker dedicated to helping others, more than $50 million dollars has been raised over the past fifteen years through Dining Out For Life.

This year, the event will be held on Thursday, April 29 in cities across North America as a dining out, take out, or hybrid fundraiser. "A commitment to caring for the people in our communities is integral to our Subaru Love Promise , and our longstanding partnership with Dining Out For Life is a shining example of our dedication to supporting organizations that help those in our communities stay as healthy as possible, especially through this health crisis." said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We appreciate the medical professionals and volunteers who provide care, stock food pantries, prepare and distribute meals, and supply vital services to those who may be without. We are proud to continue to raise awareness and funds to help end HIV and to benefit those who are impacted."

WHAT: Each year, more than 50 local HIV service organizations partner with 2,400+ participating restaurants, 4,100+ volunteers, and 300,000+ diners to raise over $4.5 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States and Canada. The best part? All funds raised through a city's Dining Out For Life event stay in that city to provide help and hope to people living with or impacted by HIV/AIDS.

HOWto help:

Visit diningoutforlife.com to see how Dining Out For Life will take place in your community.

Support participating restaurants - make a reservation, order takeout, or purchase gift certificates.

Donate to Dining Out For Life service organizations to help them help the people they serve.

WHERE: In some cities, the event will be on hiatus until restrictions on gathering are eased, and in others Dining Out For Life 2021 will be held on alternative dates. Please check the website to confirm: Albany, Plattsburgh & Greater Capital Region, NY; Anchorage & Juno, Alaska; Asheville; Atlanta; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Birmingham; Boston; Buffalo & Western New York; Charleston; Chattanooga; Chicago; Clearwater & Tampa Bay, FL; Denver/Boulder; Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County, FL; Kalamazoo & Southwest Michigan; Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana; Houston, TX; Indianapolis; Jacksonville; Kalamazoo & Southwest Michigan; St. Louis; Lexington, KY; Louisville, KY; Mobile, AL; Norfolk; Las Vegas; Miami; Memphis; Minneapolis & Greater Minnesota; Morris Plains, NJ; Nashville; New Haven; New York City; New Orleans; Norfolk & Hampton Roads, VA; Northern New Jersey; Oakland; Orlando & Central Florida; Phoenix/ Scottsdale; Paducah, KY; Greater Palm Springs & Coachella Valley, CA; Palm Beach County/ Lake Worth, Florida; Philadelphia & Delaware Valley; Portland; San Diego; San Francisco and Bay Area, CA; St. Louis, South Puget Sound/ Seattle, WA; Sonoma County, CA; Space Coast & Treasure Coast, Fl; Tacoma & Olympia, WA; Vancouver & Whistler, BC.

About Subaru of America, Inc. Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dining Out For Life: Dining Out For Life began in Philadelphia in 1991 and in 1996 expanded into an international event held across North America. The idea behind the single-day event is simple and effective: #DineOutEndHIV. In an average year, $4.5 million is raised. Participating restaurants donate a percentage of the day's food sales, which goes to local organizations to fund care, prevention meals, housing, testing, counseling and other essential services. For more information, visit diningoutforlife.com and follow on social media: @DineOut4Life , Facebook/DiningOut4Life , or on Instagram .

