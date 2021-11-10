Dine Brands Global, Inc. To Present At Investor Conferences

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar ® and IHOP ® restaurants, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Deutsche Bank's 2021 Gaming, Lodging, Leisure & Restaurants One-on-One Conference on Friday, November 19, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. This event will not be webcast.

Management will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the virtual Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time/12:00 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the site's Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the presentation start times to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast.

About Dine Brands, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report, through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,440 restaurants combined in 16 countries and approximately 345 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

