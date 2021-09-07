Dine Brands Global, Inc. To Present At C.L. King's Virtual Investors Conference

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar ® and IHOP ® restaurants, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion at C.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report, the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar ® and IHOP ® restaurants, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion at C.L. King's 19 th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, www.dinebrands.com, and may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the site's Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the presentation start times to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast.

About Dine Brands, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report, through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,440 restaurants combined in 16 countries and approximately 350 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

