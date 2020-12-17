Dimer Introduces The UVHammer: The Next Generation Of UVC Disinfection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, Dimer officially launched its UVHammer solution - the fastest and most effective UV disinfection device on the market. Dimer's UVHammer utilizes the same patented technology as it's GermFalcon product - the revolutionary germ-killing solution for aircraft cabins that has since been licensed by Honeywell, and more recently recognized in TIME's Best Inventions of 2020.

The UVHammer is a first-of-its-kind operator driven UV solution. The UVHammer's proprietary design, including Dimer's patented adjustable wing technology, enables the user to deliver consistent UVC dosages to all high-touch surfaces in a room by simply maneuvering the wing and walking by surfaces at a casual pace. The UVHammer is 10x faster and orders of magnitude more effective than traditional UVC solutions - representing the first true opportunity for UVC technology to be brought into any environment.

The UVHammer was designed to be simple and intuitive; easily controlled with only 3 switches. Any organization's janitorial personnel can be fully trained, certified, and ready to implement this groundbreaking technology within their sanitization routines in just four hours. With ease, an operator extends the UVHammer's adjustable wing parallel to targeted surfaces, delivering UVC dosages proven to inactivate 99.99% of all known disease-causing germs (including SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19) without chemicals or waste.

"The UVHammer redefines UVC disinfection - breaking the mold of how this technology has been used in the past. Our unique, mobile design expands the applications of UVC far beyond healthcare and into all commercial spaces. With the launch of UVHammer, we're excited to elevate public hygiene standards now, and for years to come." - Elliot M. Kreitenberg, Co-founder & President

