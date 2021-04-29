Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Series A Preferred Stock And Common Stock

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, payable on May 15, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record as of May 7, 2021, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Common Stock, payable on May 21, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of May 11, 2021. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13 billion in assets and number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.Investor Relations Contact:Avinash ReddySenior Executive Vice President - Chief Financial OfficerPhone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.