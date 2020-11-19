Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the "Company" or "Dillard's") announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Dillard's") announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

