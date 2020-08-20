Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the "Company" or "Dillard's") announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Dillard's") announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company payable November 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005835/en/