Dilawri Group Of Companies, Canada's Largest Automotive Group, Launches Dilawri Anywhere 2.0 At Audi Thornhill

AUDI THORNHILL OFFERS THE MOST DYNAMIC EXPERIENCE FOR PURCHASING A VEHICLE TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to launch a reimagined vehicle purchase experience and a first in the automotive industry.

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to launch a reimagined vehicle purchase experience and a first in the automotive industry. Dilawri Anywhere 2.0 enables customers to enjoy a unique and seamless online and offline shopping experience by digitising and fully integrating the automotive purchase process. This new experience encompasses the entire customer journey under one vision - to provide the best in transparency, convenience and flexibility when purchasing a vehicle.

Dilawri Anywhere 2.0 delivers a complete omni-channel experience where customers can connect through live video, chat, SMS text, email, phone and in-dealership. Customers can engage remotely with Online Experience Specialists at the dealership to explore inventory options and collaborate in a personalized purchase experience, ensuring any applicable rebates and programs are applied. The resulting purchase terms are pushed online to the customer's My Garage account in real time for convenient access anywhere and at any time.

Dilawri Anywhere 2.0 takes the dealership experience and brings it forward into the virtual environment. "Working in collaboration with a customer remotely or in-person, we are able to provide an enhanced customer experience and identify any additional rebates and programs for which a customer may qualify. When we integrate these benefits into the customer's deal structure, the purchase terms in the customer's account are updated dynamically in real time and this information is always available at the customer's fingertips," stated Co-founder Kap Dilawri.

Dilawri Anywhere 2.0features include:

Transparent website pricing and payment calculator with current lease and finance rates

Shopping progress and customized purchase terms updated and saved real-time in the My Garage account

Interaction via live video, chat, SMS text, email, phone, in-dealership or seamlessly between all channels

Collaborative purchase experience to personalize vehicle appraisal, financing arrangements and any applicable rebates and programs

Vehicle reservation via an e-commerce checkout and digital paperwork signing with DocuSign

Choice between in-dealership or at-home vehicle delivery

While being physically present at the dealership is not required, when customers come to the dealership the boutique environment is designed for casual and collaborative conversation. The dealership software is directly integrated with the customer's My Garage account and allows the dealership to push the outcome of the conversation to the customer's account in real time.

"While a number of solutions have come to the market over the past few years, none has effectively bridged the physical to virtual gap through a singularly connected platform," said Dilawri. "This is where Dilawri Anywhere 2.0stands apart from other solutions in the industry. The technology we are using in-store is the same technology the customer uses online, and it's seamlessly paired with dynamic communication tools and our other operating systems."

Audi Thornhill is the first dealership to launch Dilawri Anywhere 2.0. As a brand-new dealership serving the Thornhill and Richmond Hill, Ontario markets, Audi Thornhill was developed from the ground-up based upon the guiding principles of transparency, convenience, and flexibility. Dilawri Group of Companies has established a truly unique shopping experience, supported by real-time communication channels, seamless transition from online to offline, and an all new in-store environment at Audi Thornhill.

"Audi Thornhill was the perfect dealership to launch Dilawri Anywhere 2.0. Whether in-store, online, or a combination of both, Audi Thornhill sets a new benchmark for the vehicle purchase experience and it sets the example of evolution in dealership experience planned for all Dilawri Group of Companies dealerships," said Dilawri.

About Dilawri Group of Companies

Dilawri Group of Companies is Canada's largest automotive group with 76 franchised dealerships representing 35 automotive brands throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia. Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, the company continues to expand its footprint in Canada, building on its history of excellence in the automotive industry. With more than 4,000 employees, Dilawri Group of Companies is proud to offer exceptional products and customer service in every dealership.

Visit us to learn more at: www.dilawri.ca

About Audi Thornhill

Audi Thornhill is Canada's newest Audi sales and service dealership. As a member of Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada's largest automotive group, we look forward to servicing you with pride, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to quality and convenience.

At Audi Thornhill, we have changed the car buying experience. With Dilawri Anywhere 2.0,we offer transparent pricing, and a connected online and in-store experience, putting YOU in the driver's seat. With a focus on providing an easy and convenient purchase process, we invite you to shop online from the convenience of home or come and visit our brand-new boutique sales and service dealership to experience the Audi product in an environment like no other.

Whether you are interested in purchasing a new Audi, Pre-owned vehicle, or looking to have your current Audi serviced, you can expect an outstanding customer experience at Audi Thornhill.

Visit us to learn more at: www.audithornhill.ca

SOURCE Dilawri Group of Companies