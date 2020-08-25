Dignity Health Management Services Partners With Innovaccer To Transform Their Network Health Data Into Actionable Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company, has partnered with Dignity Health Management Services (DHMSO), a leading health care management company part of CommonSpirit Health, that helps providers and payers deliver better clinical outcomes through innovative tools and technology. DHMSO will leverage Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and built-in solutions to enhance its care management approach while engaging their network providers and payers in real-time.

DHMSO will integrate its clinical and financial data from multiple sources on Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform. Once the data is integrated on the platform, the organization will power multiple care processes. This platform supports critical FHIR API resources and solves numerous data-exchange challenges for providers and payers. DHMSO will have the advantage of real-time data sharing and true interoperability with the platform.

To achieve a comprehensive overview of its network, Dignity Health Management Services will also use InGraph, Innovaccer's population health management solution built on top of the FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform. DHMSO's leaders will view drilled-down analysis of their under-performing parameters through InGraph's 60+ patient stratification features and advanced analytics offered by customizable dashboards. They will be able to identify, have a complete overview of, and gain insight into their cohort of at-risk patients to track utilization and trends. The organization will be empowered to implement care management improvements and follow results within different management spheres, adjusting as needed to drive optimum healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. Additionally, billing processes for patient visits will be simplified and automated through the platform's automated reporting feature.

Using InNote, Innovaccer's point-of-care technology, the organization will furnish its providers with a full view of their patient's healthcare journey right at the moment of care. This will enable DHMSO and its healthcare teams to focus on closing the care and coding gaps in real-time to deliver quality outcomes with high efficiency.

"At Dignity Health Management Services, we believe in keeping our patients happy, healthy, and whole every day. It is our goal to meet the physical, mental, and spiritual needs of every patient. This partnership with Innovaccer will strengthen our approach towards achieving this goal. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform will assist us as we work toward improvements in our care delivery, and will be a great addition to our strategy," says Dr. Soham Shah, Medical Director of Clinical Informatics & Quality Management, Dignity Health Management Services.

"The new normal for healthcare is definitely going to be different from what it was a few months ago. However, provider engagement and the interoperability of healthcare data are still going to be substantial elements of focus for strategic planning in the days to come," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Dignity Health is the fifth largest health system in the nation, and we are pleased to help them care as one for their patients through the use of our FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform."

About Dignity Health Management Services

Dignity Health Management Services (DHMSO) , part of CommonSpirit Health, is a leading health care management company that helps providers and payers deliver better clinical outcomes through innovative tools and technology and offers high quality full service administrative and clinical support services to organizations responsible for providing medical services through health plan agreements or health benefit programs. DHMSO provides these services to hospitals, independent physician networks, medical groups and employers.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

