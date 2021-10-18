Dignitas Partners With Virus International As Athleticwear Brands Entry Into Esports

Virus International Becomes The Official Game Day Uniform Of Dignitas Women's And Men's Competitive Teams & Will Collab On On-Branded Merch For Fans

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has announced a partnership with athleticwear brand, VIRUS International, becoming the Official Game Day Apparel Partner of Dignitas.

VIRUS International will create Dignitas' Official Competitive Game Day uniform including the Official Team Jersey with logo presence on the front of the jersey, Game Day Warm Up and Performance Workout Apparel kits which include T-Shirt, Sweatshirt, Hoodie, Player Jacket, Joggers and Leggings. Both kits will be uniquely designed to fit Dignitas Women's and Men's teams. All apparel will be co-branded with Dignitas and VIRUS International.

Dignitas will integrate Dignitas and VIRUS International co-branded merchandise into its online store, which will be available for fans to purchase at DignitasStore.com .

"We're excited to partner with Dignitas and break into the esports & gaming community," said Ashley Gomez, Director of Brand & Partnerships for Virus International. "The synergy is perfect. VIRUS' mission has always been to provide the highest quality gear to our athletes in order to help them perform their best and to enable them to achieve their athletic & lifestyle goals without restriction."

"VIRUS operates at the forefront of the latest innovations in apparel and bio-physical technology which has allowed our brand to produce technology-infused fabrics that have stood the test of time since 2010," said Melanie Lin, Director of B2B Sales. "Like VIRUS, Dignitas marries technology with its sport and industry, and this synergy between technology and gamers is undeniable."

"Dignitas is thrilled to partner with VIRUS International, an athleticwear brand that understands the needs of our esports athletes," said Ian K. Partilla, SVP of Strategic Global Business Development. "Performance apparel is an everyday part of our athletes' lives as they train, travel the world, and compete against the world's best competition on-stage. VIRUS' end-to-end control of the design and manufacturing process allows us to collaborate on new silhouettes to match our diverse fans and athletes' tastes season to season and in real-time globally."

Dignitas' esports athletes will begin competing in VIRUS jerseys starting with the CS:GO team's BLAST Premier: Fall Showdown tournament - October 12-17. Dignitas' PUBG team will also compete in VIRUS game day apparel PUBG Global Championship in South Korea, taking place November 19 through December 19, 2021. This upcoming Holiday season, the VIRUS and Dignitas co-branded merchandise will be available for fans to purchase on DignitasStore.com .

ABOUT VIRUS InternationalVIRUS has no limits and we strive to serve every individual out there - whatever their passions may be. With our trademarked fabrics and unparalleled quality standards, VIRUS enhances performance, elevates recovery, and maximizes your performance without any compromises. Visit virusintl.com .

