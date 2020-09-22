Digitate's Ignio Recognized As Value Leader In EMA AIOps Radar Report And Wins Integrated Automation Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digitate announced today that its award-winning ignio™ software for IT and business operations has been identified as a value leader in Enterprise Management Associates' (EMA) inaugural AIOps Radar Report. Digitate's industry-leading, closed-loop software for the autonomous enterprise, ignio AIOps, stands out for its strength in categories including change and capacity optimization, performance and availability management, business impact and IT-to-business alignment. EMA also recognized Digitate with the Integrated Automation award as a testament to industry leadership in regard to the "analytics/automation handshake," for enabling critical IT and digital business transformation.

EMA finds that the AIOps market is on a growth trajectory and, in the last eight years, the diversity of approaches and design within the landscape has ramped up significantly. The report recognizes ignio AIOps' rich set of pre-built automation options in addition to its extensive AI/ML algorithms, contributing to Digitate's overall leadership in the AIOps landscape. ignio has been evaluated as "outstanding" across criteria spanning features, architecture and ease of deployment. The report can be accessed here.

"We are successfully leveraging ignio AIOps for infrastructure and application performance and capacity analytics in our virtualized infrastructure. Its combined capabilities for digital automation and machine learning were the initial drivers for its selection after looking at a number of other options," said a head of product development for enterprise systems management at a large, UK-based financial services provider in the report.

Akhilesh Tripathi, CEO, Digitate, said, "With our closed-loop, end-to-end, proactive problem management and autonomous resolution approach, ignio AIOps is enabling enterprises to operate with stability, agility and resilience while delivering a brilliant customer experience. EMA's recognition validates that we are delivering on our vision for autonomous enterprise. We are honored to be showcased as leaders in this landscape as more and more organizations look to AIOps to build new competitive advantages."

Dennis Drogseth, Vice President of Research, EMA, said: "Digitate successfully delivers on its vision for ' autonomous IT operations' with ignio AIOps. With ignio AIOps, analytics and automation come together strongly in managing, planning and optimizing changes across the full IT application and infrastructure. Digitate deployments have enjoyed noise reductions of up to 90% due in large part to the combination of automation and analytics that the vendor brings to the table. ignio AIOps offers solid support across all three use cases, with active ongoing investment to accelerate the growth of its AI/ML capabilities and expand its technological breadth, while making its platform strengths increasingly user friendly."

Digitate's ignio AIOps is an AI/ML driven software that combines enterprise IT context, insights and intelligent automation to deliver resilient, agile and autonomous enterprise operations. ignio AIOps is one of the solutions evaluated in EMA's first, comprehensive AIOps Radar Report, which delivers in-depth insights into essential AIOps trends, including evaluation of 17 key AIOps vendors.

About Digitate

Launched in 2015, Digitate is a leading software provider that brings agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. ignio™, an award-winning AIOps software, reimagines enterprise IT and business landscape with its unique and innovative closed-loop approach that combines context, insights and intelligent automation to autonomously resolve and prevent issues. ignio's customers span across industry verticals and include large, global enterprises that are leaders and innovators in their respective industries. Digitate is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, USA and Pune, India.

