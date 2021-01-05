Digitalization And Security Convergence Driving Growth In The Security Industry - Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization and Security Convergence Driving Growth in the Security Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The aim of this study is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the security industry and to provide insights on trends, threats, and opportunities for global security leaders, businesses, and governments.

It illustrates how markets and business models are evolving in the security industry and identifies the potential opportunities from the perspective of the following:

Technologies to invest in

Application areas

Business models

Region of Interest

Regulations

The report also provides visionary insights on the Mega Trends and technology trends that businesses should focus on in the next decade along with information on the contracts awarded in applications like border security, digitalization, critical national infrastructure, and public safety & security.

The report provides the security industry market size for 2019 and forecasts from 2020 to 2025 with a sectorial view for the following:

Airport security

Land borders

Oil & gas

Mass transportation

Utilities

First responders

Disaster and emergency management

Banking & finance

The report also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and security industry from the perspective of two different possible post-COVID scenarios:

Prolonged recovery

Accelerated recovery

The report also underlines the importance of counter-UAS solutions within the security industry and highlights the countries that face the risk of drone attacks.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the current trends impacting demand and supply?

Which are the growth opportunities for expansion in 2020?

Which are the crucial security threats and challenges?

What are the key factors driving the global security market?

How is the concept of operation changing within the security industry?

What is the current global security sector market size and forecast for the next 5 years?

What will the competitive landscape look like for the global security market?

What are the biggest security concerns for 2020 and beyond for critical national infrastructure, governments, businesses, and citizens?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Analysis Factsheet

Context: Market Evolution

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Megatrends of the Next Decade

Megatrends of the Next Decade - Security Market

Digitalisation

Privacy Rights

Data Protection Policies

Analytics

4. Technological Trends of the Next Decade

5 Technological Trends of the Next Decade

Social Media

Video Intelligence

Hybrid-Cloud

5G and IOT

Cyber Protection

5. Threat Landscape

Major Events - Security Market

Threat Vector Analysis

Biggest Security Concerns for 2020

Security Industry's Concept Of Operation is Changing

New Importance of Counter-UAS Solutions within the Security Industry

Major Security Threats for THE Global Supply Chain

Major Opportunities for Security Industry

6. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 2020 and Beyond

Growth Drivers in Security Market

Growth Restraints in the Security Market

Revised State of the Security Industry Due to the Pandemic

Key Forecast Criteria

Industry Growth Rate Comparison by Scenario

COVID Scenario 1: Prolonged Recovery Forecast

COVID Scenario 1: Prolonged Recovery Forecast Discussion

COVID Scenario 2: Accelerated Recovery Forecast

COVID Scenario 2: Accelerated Recovery Forecast Discussion

Security Industry Future Outlook

Security Industry Future Outlook: Risk Mitigation Strategies

7. Industry Watch

Innovative Businesses

State-of-the-art Contracts - Border Security

State-of-the-art Contracts - Digitalisation

State-of-the-art Contracts - Critical National Infrastructure

State-of-the-art Contracts - Public Safety & Security

State-of-the-art Contracts - Commercial Security

Key Mergers & Acquisitions - Security Market, Global, 2019

Key Competitors

8. Critical National Infrastructure Market Analysis

Global CNI Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Airport Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Land Borders Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Oil & Gas Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Mass Transportation Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Ports Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Utilities Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Digital Transformation Across the CNI Security Segment

9. Public Safety & Security Market Analysis

Global Public Safety & Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

First Responders Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Disaster and Emergency Management Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Digital Transformation Across the Public Order & Security Segment

10. Commercial Security Market Analysis

Global Commercial Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025

Commercial Security Sub-segment Analysis - Banking & Finance

Digital Transformation Across Commercial Security

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Major Growth Opportunities for the Security Industry

Growth Opportunity: Cyber Security for Enterprise and Governments, 2019

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Conclusions

12. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

