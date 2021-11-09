DigitalBridge To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In November 2021

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences: November 9-11: Nareit's, REITWorld: 2021 Annual Winter...

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") (DBRG) today announced that executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and media conferences:

November 9-11: Nareit's, REITWorld: 2021 Annual Winter Gathering

The Company will be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

November 10: AGL Virtual Summit

Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge and Alex Gellman, CEO and Co-Founder of Vertical Bridge, will jointly deliver keynote at 12:00 p.m. ET. To attend the conference please register on the event's website link here.

November 15: New Street Research & BCG 5G Conference - 5G: What Comes Next!

Warren Roll, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Investment Management, will be participating in a panel discussion at 9:50 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. ET. The Company will also be conducting virtual meetings with investors at the conference.

