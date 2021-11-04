DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi Appointed To Nareit Advisory Board Of Governors

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") today announced that Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, has been appointed to the Nareit 2022 Advisory Board of Governors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) ("DigitalBridge" or the "Company") today announced that Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge, has been appointed to the Nareit 2022 Advisory Board of Governors. Nareit, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, is the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate.

"I am honored to have been elected to Nareit's Advisory Board of Governors and look forward to working with other members to highlight the important role REITs play, now and into the future, in creating jobs, driving economic activity, revitalizing communities and building much needed digital infrastructure," Mr. Ganzi said. "As a unique digital REIT with the operating DNA and access to institutional capital that positions us to execute globally on converging the digital infrastructure ecosystem, DigitalBridge is laying the foundation today for tomorrow's data-driven economy."

Nareit President and CEO, Steven A. Wechsler, said, "Nareit brings together diverse groups of professionals who share a common interest in real estate investment. We are pleased to welcome Marc Ganzi, a leader in the digital real estate sector with more than two decades of experience, to our Advisory Board of Governors."

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $38 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com

About Nareit

Nareit serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and publicly traded real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit's members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses. Nareit's focus is to broaden and deepen REIT ownership to help a growing set of everyday American investors enjoy the benefits of holding real estate in a well-diversified portfolio, while increasing capital sources that invest in America's future. Nareit is the exclusive registered trademark of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc.®, 1875 I St., NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20006-5413. Follow us on REIT.com. Copyright© 2021 by Nareit® All rights reserved.

