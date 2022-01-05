Digitalage's Mantra "Innovate For Good" Embraces ADA Compliance Including Text To Speech Features, A First For A Social Media Network

Temecula, CA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) -- There is an age-old internet problem. People who are blind and cannot see what is on the screen. Or people who have partial sight (often legally blind) and cannot see specific types of content. Or people with dyslexia and other cognitive and learning disabilities who need to hear and see the text to understand it better. Hop-on's social media platform Digitalage is tackling this issue as a point of innovation.

Many computers and mobile devices today have built-in text-to-speech software. In addition, due to the popularity and trending of podcasts, many news organizations now provide audio options for listening to articles.

Though many websites are starting to offer Accessibility controls like text enlargement and redesigning layouts to compliance standards, the social media platforms are remiss and rely on the operating systems they live on, i.e., Android or iOS. Though Apple and Google are making strides, mobile apps and specifically social media apps need to do better.

There will come a time when someone is unable to read, do, or use something on any website or app. To comply with the law and recent court rulings, a website or mobile app should follow the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0. AA).

Enter Digitalage, a new decentralized social media platform that is trying to correct all the ills of social media. Their experience is unique as is their process.

Digitalage Chief Creative Officer Curt Doty says, "We are designing with a high level of digital accessibility compliance based on best practices and rigorous testing. Beyond providing obvious areas for Text to Speech to thrive, like news articles, we are including it on users' original posts and even the chat commentary. This is part of our Innovate for Good strategy to go beyond what is merely required, but what can truly help those in need."

Hop-on CEO Peter Michaels states, "Our text-to-speech tech for ease of use and enhanced accessibility is also for those who just want to take a break from reading, kick back, hands-free and become more aware of their environment. Text-to-speech is also a core capability for our Extended/Augmented Reality social media experience. Who wants to stop to read a message while they're walking around the city? Experience all the Metaverse has to offer!"

Here is a link to our demo: https://www.digitalage.com/text-to-speech-demo2

Digitalage is developing other features including:

Captions provided for all prerecorded audio content in synchronized media.

All non-text content that is presented to the user in the form of posts has a text alternative (Alt Text) that is descriptive text for the visually impaired.

As one creates Alt Text in their post, they can also attribute credits to the author, publisher, photographer, or illustrator and publish copyright information.

Color is not used as the only visual means of conveying information, indicating an action, prompting a response, or distinguishing a visual element.

Using varying levels of optical focus so a Web or app page can be navigated sequentially to receive focus in an order that preserves meaning and operability.

A consistent navigation using mechanisms that are repeated on multiple web or app pages within a set of pages occur in the same relative order each time they are repeated, providing familiarity and developing new neural paths based on that repetition.

User will be able to choose the language and their own voice persona to represent them and read articles, posts and comments back to them.

Content can be read aloud for people who prefer to listen, for example, while multi-tasking.

Visit www.w3.org/WAI/perspectives for more information on Text to Speech.

Peter Michaels adds, "We're working towards becoming the first ADA-compliant social media platform! We are making it possible for Facebook, Instagram and Twitters users to port their content and fans to create a more accessible world for all."

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one-stop-shop for content creation and management so those contributors can reach their full potential. For publishers, influencers and contributors, Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy by supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/sizzle

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

