DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital X-ray Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital x-ray market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.The industry is growing at a promising growth during the forecast period. Increasing advances in technology and the growing popularity of portable/mobile X-ray devices are expected to fuel the market growth. Over the years, the digital X-ray devices have made rapid strides, since the integration of the latest technology has made it easy-to-use, safe, and fast. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic-enabled digital X-ray systems will drive the future growth. Also, the market is currently benefiting from the shift to precision medicine, and an increasing utilization of digital X-ray devices in therapy as well as diagnosis/screening and intervention, is also expected to drive the future market growth of the digital X-ray devices across the globe.The coronavirus pandemic has since spread rapidly in breadth and depth to the rest of the world. The increased strain the disease has placed on healthcare systems worldwide is being realized in many countries. The pandemic is likely to have a profound impact on digital radiography practices across many countries globally. Social distancing coupled with lockdown recommendation in most of the countries to minimize the transmission of coronavirus has led to decreased demand of certain health care practices such as medical imaging. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic several radiology departments have experienced a rapid decline in volume of imaging cases. The global digital x-ray market is highly competitive, dynamic, and characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of static and mobile devices for numerous applications to the end-users. Strategic partnership, capacity expansion, innovations in technology, and differentiated products have fueled growth in recent years. New product launches, latest generation technology adoption, collaborations will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years. Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm, and Carestream Health have demonstrated consistent growth over the last few years. Moderate to high growth of major players will continue to boost the global market growth for digital X-ray devices. Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Digital Radiography: An Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Emergence of AI & Robotic Advanced X-Ray Devices8.2 Growing Demand for Interventional X-Ray Devices8.3 High Growth Potential In LMICS 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Rising Target Patient Pool9.2 Increasing Popularity of Mobile X-Ray Devices9.3 Technological Advances 10 Market Restraints10.1 Existence of Alternative Imaging Procedures10.2 High Cost of Digital X-Ray Systems10.3 Risks Associated with X-Ray Imaging 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Application12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 General Radiography12.4 General Radiography: Geography Segmentation12.5 Interventional Radiography12.6 Interventional Radiography: Geography Segmentation12.7 Dental Imaging12.8 Dental Imaging: Geography Segmentation12.9 Mammography12.10 Mammography: Geography Segmentation 13 Portability13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Static13.4 Static: Geography Segmentation13.5 Mobile13.6 Mobile: Geography Segmentation 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Hospitals14.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation14.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers14.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers: Geography Segmentation14.6 Dental Care Settings14.7 Dental Care Settings: Geography Segmentation14.8 Other End-Users14.9 Others: Geography Segmentation 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview Competitive Landscape Prominent Vendors

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Other Prominent Vendors

