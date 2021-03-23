Digital Twin Market Size To Reach USD 24.81 Billion By 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital twin market size is expected to grow by USD 24.81 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 39% during the forecast period.

Download FREE sample Report

Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of deployment and complex architecture of digital twin will hamper the market growth.

Industry 4.0 initiatives are set to introduce innovative production methodologies using advanced technologies, such as cloud, IoT, analytics, digital twin, digital scanning, AI, and cybersecurity. Digital twin technology is at the center of the Industry 4.0 initiatives development that embraces automation, real-time data exchange, and smart manufacturing processes. Industries have been actively using digital twins for their asset and product lifecycle management. The technology allows companies to create a virtual replica of their products and processes and empowers them to take the necessary decisions in advance.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/digital-twin-market-size-industry-analysis

Global Digital Twin Market: End-user LandscapeThe rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 across the world is a major growth enabler for digital twin solutions in the manufacturing sector. Digital twin solutions will play an important role in product design, manufacturing process, and repair and maintenance. These solutions are used to make digital replicas of products and manufacturing processes. However, the post COVID-19 impact has brought forth a slowdown in the manufacturing segment owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities during the lockdown.

Global Digital Twin Market: Geographic Landscape42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for digital twin solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing demand for digital twin in the automobile and aerospace industries will facilitate the digital twin market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Industrial Robotics Services Market by Application, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024:The industrial robotics services market size has the potential to grow by USD 10.94 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Digital Twin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in digital twin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital twin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital twin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital twin market, vendors

Table of Contents: Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on IT sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

PTC Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-twin-market-size-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-twin-market-size-to-reach-usd-24-81-billion-by-2025--technavio-301253968.html

SOURCE Technavio