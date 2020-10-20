Digital Solar Asset Management Start-Up Raycatch Has Been Selected To Present At CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raycatch, a start-up that has developed an innovative AI-driven digital asset management system that automates and optimizes solar PV assets, will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the...

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raycatch, a start-up that has developed an innovative AI-driven digital asset management system that automates and optimizes solar PV assets, will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be livestreamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, EIT Climate-KIC, Edufront, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis.

Raycatch has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

Founded in 2015, Raycatch has developed an innovative, AI-driven digital asset management system that automates and optimizes solar PV assets, making renewable energy more efficient, accessible and profitable. The system delivers a 360° view of the solar assets and shows exactly where are the performance issues, how to solve them and whether fixing them is a worthwhile investment. This enables asset owners, managers and operators to effectively manage their portfolio and optimize their yield.

Raycatch is backed by industry leaders such as BayWa r.e. and Royal DSM. As of 2020, the company successfully enhances over 4GW in solar assets worldwide. For more information about the company, visit www.raycatch.com or contact sales@raycatch.com.

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

