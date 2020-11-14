Digital Resource Makes It To Inc. 5000 For The Third Time In A Row

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, we've seen an influx of startups providing digital-related services. From marketing to branding, "creative agencies" are popping up everywhere. However, easy access isn't synonymous with great quality, making it difficult for decision-makers to choose an agency. Digital Resource can easily fill those shoes as they not only value what their clients think but make it their topmost priority to provide the best possible service.

Not only does Digital Resource provide a unique culture fitted with young professionals - all of whom are specialists - but it goes beyond the basic needs. The company's founder has made it his personal goal to take care of all the employees' needs. Whether it is career advancement, on-the-job training, or reaching personal goals associated with their work, Digital Resource takes employee satisfaction seriously. That's what's earned them the distinguished title of being a certified Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.

Because of the company's exceptional performance and growth since its inception in 2014, it comes as no surprise that Digital Resource has been included in Inc. 5000's list of the nation's fastest-growing companies for the past three years. Being on this list gives Digital Resource the recognition it deserves and validates all of the efforts that the company is putting into its greatest asset: the people.

Coming in at number 747 with a 637%, Digital Resource is 1 in 10 companies to make Inc. 5000 three times. In 2019, they came in at #334. And, in 2018, the agency came in at #262. Fast growth for such a young company is unprecedented. Even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on most industries, Digital Resource held steady and even continued to grow its team to provide the highest quality service possible.

Digital Resource providing their client the privilege to customize the kind of service they want. Starting as a search engine optimization company, it was clear that business owners and decision-makers were looking for partners in marketing in more ways than one. So, while pushing the significance of long-term strategies, like SEO, Digital Resource expanded its offerings to include full-service marketing. This means that however unique the clients' demands are - from blogging and social media to paid search campaigns and managed live chat - Digital Resource will find a way to do the job and do it well.

The Inc. 5000 list would mean nothing if it didn't inspire people to achieve better results, and for the past three years, it has done just that for Digital Resource. Passion is always a driving factor for many to work harder and achieve great results, and this is certainly something that can be seen in everyone working at Digital Resource. They realize that their path to success and greatness is only getting started, but they know that it will continue to move forward with their combined efforts.

