Digital Remedy Promotes Jessica Cortapasso To SVP, People

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Remedy, the leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers, announced today that Jessica Cortapasso has been promoted to SVP, People, continuing her passion for employee relations, designing strategic wellness programs, and the development, implementation, and curation of corporate engagement initiatives.

With more than fifteen years of experience in human capital management, Jessica joined Digital Remedy in 2013 while simultaneously acquiring her Master of Human Resources Management and Development degree from New York University. Through her time at the organization, Jessica has steered the corporate culture through significant events including rebrands and acquisitions, while developing and implementing a set of Core Values that shape the daily practices of Digital Remedy.

"Jessica's leadership has allowed our employees, and our organization, to navigate and grow through a very challenging year," said David Zapletal, COO at Digital Remedy, "In her new role, the programs and practices that her team develops will allow us to better serve both our employees, and our clients."

In her role as SVP, People, Jessica will continue to navigate Digital Remedy through the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on building employee engagement and fostering a culture of trust across teams as employees continue to work remotely. This includes an increased emphasis on employee mental and physical health, and the development of a sustainable Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program that has seen substantial growth over the course of the past two years.

"I am excited to step into this role during such a fundamental period of time for Digital Remedy," Jessica said, "This position gives me a platform to maintain the momentum of our company culture far beyond the traditional four walls of our office, and support and engage with our employees in new and exciting ways as the organization continues to grow."

About Digital Remedy Digital Remedy is a leader in developing data-driven solutions that drive measurable outcomes for marketers. Backed by more than two decades of award-winning culture and technology, Digital Remedy provides brands and agencies with the access and innovation needed to make the most of their online advertising investments. Through revolutionary technology development paired with a dedicated team of experts, Digital Remedy provides customizable, cross-channel efficiencies that can solve any digital marketing challenge.

