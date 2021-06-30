Digital Realty Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that it will release financial results for the...

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (DLR) - Get Report, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID #0833892 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available one hour after the call until August 29, 2021. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and using the conference ID #10157227. The webcast replay may be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

