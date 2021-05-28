Digital Power-Optimization Launches Cryptocurrency Mining Operations At Major U.S. Power Generation Facility

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Power-Optimization ("DPO") announced today that it has deployed and is actively operating cryptocurrency mining operations in partnership with a major power generation facility in the United States.

A pilot mining operation was deployed by DPO on May 3rd using state-of-the-art Bitmain S19 cryptocurrency mining computers and in-place electrical infrastructure as part of the planning and evaluation of a staged full-scale project. The pilot was installed and is being operated by DPO at zero expense to its power generation partner and is intended to help to inform future plans with regard to any further cryptocurrency mining activity at the site.

"We are thrilled at the success of this first step in this incredibly exciting project. We hope to show how our Cryptocurrency Mining as a Service (CMaaS TM) offering can drive meaningfully higher profitability for their business as compared to alternative offtake options," said Andrew Webber, CEO of DPO. "This 500MW+ facility has one of the lowest generation cost profiles for an asset of its type anywhere in the world, making it exceptionally attractive for crypto-mining. One of DPO's customized pilot mines is the perfect opportunity for our partner to learn and evaluate about how best to approach this strategy without having to commit its own capital."

Through the first two weeks of operation, the pilot mine showed flawless operation with 100% uptime and above-expected production. Upon successful completion of the 3-month pilot phase, it is expected the crypto-mining operation may ramp to as much as 50 MW into 2022, with DPO developing and managing the mining facility on behalf of the power producer.

About Digital Power-Optimization LLCDigital Power-Optimization LLC is a leading energy services provider which utilizes cryptocurrency mining as a tool with which to help power producers maximize the value of their energy. DPO offers a unique and proprietary Cryptocurrency Mining as a Service (CMaaS TM) strategy and structure, which aligns its interests with the interests of its partners. DPO is privately held. For more information on DPO, please visit www.digitalpoweroptimization.com.

