Digital OOH Market To Grow By USD 3.78 Billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a decremental growth of USD 3.78 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the digital OOH market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OOH!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The use of AI in OOH advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital OOH Market is segmented as below:

Application

Retail



Recreation



Banking



Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Type

In-store Advertising



Outdoor Advertising

Market Landscape

Billboards



Shelter



Transit



Street Furniture

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the digital ooh market in the Interactive Media & Services include APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Digital OOH Market size

Digital OOH Market trends

Digital OOH Market industry analysis

The benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the complex implementation requirements may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital ooh market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital ooh market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital ooh market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital ooh market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital ooh market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recreation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Banking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-store advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Category

Market segments

Comparison by Category

Billboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shelter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Category

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APG SGA SA

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Global Radio Services Ltd.

JCDecaux SA

Lamar Advertising Co.

oOh!media Ltd.

OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA

VGI Public Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

