Digital OOH Market To Grow By USD 3.78 Billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a decremental growth of USD 3.78 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the digital OOH market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., OOH!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The use of AI in OOH advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Digital OOH Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Retail
- Recreation
- Banking
- Transportation
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
- Type
- In-store Advertising
- Outdoor Advertising
- Market Landscape
- Billboards
- Shelter
- Transit
- Street Furniture
Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the digital ooh market in the Interactive Media & Services include APG SGA SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, Lamar Advertising Co., oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Digital OOH Market size
- Digital OOH Market trends
- Digital OOH Market industry analysis
The benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the complex implementation requirements may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital ooh market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital OOH Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital ooh market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital ooh market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital ooh market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital ooh market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Recreation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Banking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- In-store advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outdoor advertising - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Category
- Market segments
- Comparison by Category
- Billboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Shelter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Transit - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Street furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Category
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - demand-led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APG SGA SA
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.
- Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Global Radio Services Ltd.
- JCDecaux SA
- Lamar Advertising Co.
- oOh!media Ltd.
- OUTFRONT Media Inc.
- Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
- VGI Public Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
