Digital Motorsports Launches World Cup With US-Based TV Channel ESTV To Deliver The Event Live On Its Global Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (" ESE" or the " Company") (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) brand, Digital Motorsports, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement (the " Agreement") with ESTV (Esports TV), whereby ESTV will air and promote content relating to the Digital Motorsports World Cup which will be broadcast November 28, 2021.

Since launching in 2019, ESTV has grown rapidly and is now available on various digital, over-the-top (OTT) video, mobile, over the air and basic cable video platforms. Programming includes gaming, news, shows and coverage, competitive gaming team analysis and player content, casual mainstream gaming news, live streaming event broadcasting and more. In November 2020, ESTV signed a European distribution agreement with ESE to provide direct exposure to the European market. The Agreement expands the Company's and Digital Motorsports' direct exposure in the United States and aims to increase Digital Motorsports' revenue opportunities through content creation that supports sales of simulator products.

The Agreement will expand Digital Motorsports' content reach through ESTV's and its partners' global distribution channels, which include:

Roku ® Channel and apps

Amazon Fire TV

Dish ® Sling™ TV

VIZIO WatchFree

Samsung TV Plus

LG

TCL

Xiaomi

Rakuten

PlayStation

Atari

PLEX

RAD TV

Sports.TV

Netgem

Eric Yoon, Founder and CEO of ESTV, commented " We are excited to begin working with ESE and Digital Motorsports and look forward to this opportunity for ESTV to further its business internationally. The synergy between Digital Motorsports and ESTV is clear, and we believe this relationship will further develop."

" ESTV is expected to guide us through an addition to the Digital Motorsports brand. They are allowing us to tap into a new market and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with ESTV into the future," stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

Niall Maher, CEO of Digital Motorsports, commented " The Digital Motorsports World Cup is a global event that looks to bring motorsports onto the same level as League of Legends and other top tier esports titles. We look forward to working with ESTV as it gives us the platform to expand our online racing onto a global stage. The Agreement will also allow us to collaborate with ESTV's partners and co-distributors, which include Roku, Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Dish Sling TV and more, especially in the United States market. This directly supports our expansion plans into this region."

About Digital MotorsportsDigital Motorsports is an award-winning organization and one of the leading sim racing solutions providers in Europe, specializing in building bespoke simulators and offering turnkey simulator packages. Digital Motorsports is currently developing both products and technology to reduce the complexity and barriers to entry in sim racing. Digital Motorsports has key vendor distribution rights and partnerships in the industry, and they have worked with world champions across multiple disciplines from F1, WEC, WRC, Drifting, and more. Digital Motorsports are a customer-centric business offering a mix of professional products, turnkey solutions, and a world class esports racing league | www.digital-motorsports.com

About ESEESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

About ESTVESTV is the first worldwide 24-7 live linear video channel dedicated to esports. Launched in May 2019, ESTV streams live linear feeds and AVOD services, providing round-the-clock coverage of esports athletes and gaming franchises from an insider perspective. ESTV is available on the Roku ® Channel (U.S. & Canada), Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVPlus (CTV & Mobile), Dish ® Sling TV, VIZIO, Rakuten TV (Europe), TCL TV (worldwide), Xiaomi (CTV & Mobile), ZEASN (worldwide), Hisense Sharp (worldwide), PLEX, RAD TV (PlayStation, Google TV & Android TV), Hearo.LIVE, EASY TV (Brazil), Select TV, TikiLIVE, XOD Global (worldwide), SimulTV (Atari), Glewed TV, Netgem (Europe), Sports.TV in the U.S. and international territories. ESTV is also available on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. ESTV partners with the world's top gaming networks and production partners for the most robust esports content lineup on linear, online and mobile. ESTV is also an exclusive broadcast partner for esports events for the United States Department of Defense's Joint Base Lewis-McChord and for NFL Alumni. | www.estv.co

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expansion of the reach of ESE's Digital Motorsports' brand, the direct exposure to Europe and the United States through ESTV's services and the increase in revenue for Digital Motorsports. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

