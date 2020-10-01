Digital Megastars Charli And Dixie D'Amelio Launch Podcast With Ramble

On "Charli and Dixie: TWO CHIX," the global phenoms and sisters with nearly 200 million combined followers across their digital platforms invite fans into their lives on weekly show

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramble, the innovative network that amplifies the voices of established and influential tastemakers through their podcasts and beyond, today announced the launch of Charli and Dixie: TWO CHIX, the new weekly podcast hosted by sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, worldwide social media phenomenons with a combined social following of nearly 200 million and tens of billions of views on leading social media platforms.

Ramble is a division of Cadence13, part of Entercom's Podcast Network.

You've seen them dance, sing and hang out with the world in videos that have reached billions. Now, on Charli and Dixie: TWO CHIX, listeners will have opportunity to really discover who Charli & Dixie D'Amelio are as individuals, daughters, sisters, friends and stars.

Through in-depth conversations with each other, the people closest to them, and other special guests, Charli & Dixie will dive into the trends that are lighting up their social channels, talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds. Plus, they'll take some deeper dives into the amazing causes they support.

Charli & Dixie: 2 CHIX will launch on October 8, 2020 on Apple Podcasts, RADIO.COM, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available Thursdays. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: http://apple.co/2chix.

"We love a good podcast! Which is why we decided to create one with Ramble for our fans to love too!" said Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. "Excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with -- and of course, it's all filled with nonstop sister banter."

"We couldn't be prouder to officially welcome Charli and Dixie to the Ramble and Cadence13 family and launch this show to their millions of fans around the world," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 and Ramble. "It's so exciting to have them join this space and engage with their fans in new ways."

"We couldn't be more excited for Charli and Dixie and the launch of TWO CHIX. The sisters have dominated the digital space with ease and I look forward to them finding paralleled success in this arena with their new podcast," said Oren Rosenbaum, Head of Emerging Platforms, UTA.

Ramble, a joint venture between Cadence13 and United Talent Agency (UTA), is a podcast network that amplifies the voices of established and influential tastemakers through their podcasts and beyond. Ramble features a wide range of tastemakers, trendsetters, creators and original programming, including Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, Pretty Basic with Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz, The TryPod with The Try Guys, Ear Biscuits with Rhett & Link, Smoshcast with Ian Hecox, You Can Sit With Us, and A Hotdog is a Sandwich.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are leading Gen-Z content creators who quickly evolved into worldwide social media phenomenons with a combined social following of nearly 200 million followers. 16-year-old Charli and 18-year-old Dixie first rose to fame with their viral videos on TikTok and have since become the most watched faces of their generation as a dynamic sister duo, even lending their faces to brands such as Hollister and Morphe. Charli is an extensively trained competitive dancer which makes her one of the most captivating creators to watch, while Dixie is a singer and content creator who enjoys more of the fun, comedic side of content. As proud voices of their generation, Charli and Dixie continue to use their platform to inspire positive change around the world. The sisters are both advocates against cyberbullying and have partnered with organizations such as UNICEF to raise awareness on the negative effects cyberbullying can have on young people. With unwavering support from their parents Marc & Heidi, the D'Amelio sisters are poised to continue expanding their digital empire across various brands and mainstream media.

