Digital Media Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following...

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) , a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor ConferenceDate: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferenceDate: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, through Thursday, June 10, 2021

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth ConferenceDate: Tuesday, August 10, 2021, through Thursday, August 12, 2021

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005104/en/