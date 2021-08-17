Digital Marketing Pro Samantha Allen Joins Carson Group As VP, Digital Marketing

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, announces the further expansion of its marketing team with the addition of Samantha Allen as Vice President of Digital Marketing, a newly created position. She comes to Carson with more than a decade of experience in digital marketing and social media. Prior to joining Carson Group, she was Vice President, Marketing for FiComm Partners, an integrated communications agency with a specialized focus on financial services.

"I have tremendous respect for Sam's command of the digital landscape and her passion for telling brand stories online, which I saw firsthand when she was on my team at TD Ameritrade," said Mary Kate Gulick, Chief Marketing Officer, Carson Group, who joined the firm earlier this year. "In order to grow Carson Group's marketing capabilities to their fullest potential, we needed someone who is not only a skilled marketer, but also intimately understands the intricacies of the financial services industry. In Sam we found that person right here in Omaha."

Prior to joining FiComm Partners, Allen managed the social media and search engine teams at TD Ameritrade Institutional. Earlier in her career she was a digital marketing strategist with Omaha-based Ervin & Smith, a leading digital agency recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's 5,000 fastest growing companies and with Cohn Marketing in Denver as well as in digital strategy at advertising agencies in Sioux Falls and Boston.

"I've spent most of my career working in financial services, where Carson Group has an impeccable reputation. While living here in Omaha, I've been able to see from an outside perspective how the company has continued to reinvent itself and add new offerings," said Samantha Allen. "Carson had been a client at a previous agency, and I loved working with them. The team here has some of the brightest financial marketers I've ever worked with and when the opportunity came to join them, I jumped at it."

