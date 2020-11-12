Digital Locations To Benefit From Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Applications Driving The Growth Of 5G

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. ( DLOC ), a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today announced that it is likely to benefit from the growth of 5G small cell sites driven by Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications that require super high-speed transmission.

"Augmented reality and virtual reality have suddenly become more relevant in a world where people can't meet in person as easily," said Bill Beifuss, President of Digital Locations. "Devices such as Microsoft's HoloLens 2 are prime examples of applications that will drive the growth of 5G services."

HoloLens 2 users touch, grasp, and move holograms in ways that feel natural - they respond a lot like real objects - resulting in a comfortable and immersive mixed reality experience.

See the video demonstrating Microsoft's HoloLens 2 augmented reality device: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIHPPtPBgHk

Holograms have the potential to dramatically improve training, design, and visualization in many business settings and production facilities. Being able to look at, zoom in on and manipulate 3D versions of in-progress designs radically enhances the design process. And voice commands work even in noisy industrial environments through smart microphones and natural language speech processing.

In the field of education, holograms are very important. The reason is that students can actually view the concepts that are taught and visualize them in class or from a distance. Holograms will help students clarify concepts more readily and will enhance the way they learn.

All of these exciting AR applications are only possible with high speed and low latency wireless data transmission. 5G wireless technology can provide that and 5G small cell networks are essential parts of the high speed, low latency solution. The FCC expects up to 80% of new cell site deployments will be small cells. That is because small cells are the only way for operators to deploy 5G in the super high-speed millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum. Transmissions in mmWave spectrum can only travel a few hundred feet, due to the propagation characteristics of that band, and that is ideal for small cells simply because they can be as small as a pizza box and are often installed on building roof tops, store fronts and so-called "street furniture" like light poles or streetlights.

At this time, there is no indication that the large wireless operators, such as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Sprint, plan to heavily invest in building small cell networks throughout the country. Instead, they are seeking partners to facilitate the buildout of these networks.

Mr. Beifuss concluded, "All these factors point to a very large market for small cells and a substantial opportunity for Digital Locations. To minimize upfront capital costs, Digital Locations plans to enter into lease option agreements with building/property owners. Once an adequate number of sites have been secured in a particular area (perhaps 20-25 locations in a square mile area), the Company will enter into rental agreements with one or more large wireless operators desiring to extend 5G coverage in the area."

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations, Inc., is a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G antennas are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. To rapidly enter the market, Digital Locations plans to partner or co-develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Our goal is to become a "landlord" of tomorrow's wireless communications assets.

To learn more about Digital Locations please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact: communications@digitallocations.com(805) 456-7000